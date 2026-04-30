Exit Poll Results 2026: Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry Explained

Apr 30, 2026, 13:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

With voting completed across major states, exit poll findings have provided an early indication of possible outcomes ahead of the official counting on May 4. The projections suggest a mixed political picture—clear leads in some states and intense competition in others.

Here’s a simplified breakdown of the major trends and seat estimates:

West Bengal: Deadlock Likely

In West Bengal, most exit polls point to a very tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.

Key Highlights:

  • Both BJP and TMC are projected to win around 140–150 seats each
  • Some surveys give BJP a slight edge, while others favour TMC
  • Smaller parties may win only a handful of seats
  • A hung assembly remains a strong possibility

This election marks one of the closest contests in the state in recent years.

Tamil Nadu: DMK Ahead, TVK Emerges

In Tamil Nadu, exit polls mostly favour the ruling alliance led by M. K. Stalin, but a new political force has grabbed attention.

Key Highlights:

  • DMK-led alliance projected: 120–140 seats
  • AIADMK-led alliance: around 60–100 seats
  • Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Vijay: 0–100+ seats (varies widely across polls)
  • TVK could influence multiple constituencies even with fewer seats

The entry of Vijay’s party has added unpredictability to the state’s politics.

Assam: Clear Win for BJP

In Assam, exit polls indicate a strong and clear mandate for the BJP.

Key Highlights:

  • BJP projected to win: 88–100 seats
  • Congress expected: 25–35 seats
  • Others likely to secure very few seats
  • Himanta Biswa Sarma likely to continue in power

The numbers suggest a comfortable victory for the ruling party.

Kerala: Narrow Edge to UDF

In Kerala, the contest appears close between the two main alliances.

Key Highlights:

  • United Democratic Front: around 70–80 seats
  • Left Democratic Front: around 55–65 seats
  • BJP likely to win 0–3 seats
  • Some polls still show a possible LDF comeback

The final result may depend on narrow margins in several constituencies.

Puducherry: NDA in Strong Position

In Puducherry, exit polls suggest a clear advantage for the ruling alliance.

Key Highlights:

  • NDA projected to win: 16–20 seats
  • Congress-DMK alliance: around 6–8 seats
  • Smaller parties including TVK: 2–4 seats
  • N. Rangasamy remains a popular choice for CM

The alliance looks set to retain power comfortably.

Overall Takeaway

  • West Bengal and Kerala are heading for close contests
  • Assam and Puducherry show clear leads for ruling alliances
  • Tamil Nadu presents a unique situation with a strong new entrant
  • Final outcomes may differ as exit polls are only projections

All eyes are now on May 4, when the official results will confirm whether these predictions hold true.


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