Exit Poll Results 2026: Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry Explained
With voting completed across major states, exit poll findings have provided an early indication of possible outcomes ahead of the official counting on May 4. The projections suggest a mixed political picture—clear leads in some states and intense competition in others.
Here’s a simplified breakdown of the major trends and seat estimates:
West Bengal: Deadlock Likely
In West Bengal, most exit polls point to a very tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.
Key Highlights:
- Both BJP and TMC are projected to win around 140–150 seats each
- Some surveys give BJP a slight edge, while others favour TMC
- Smaller parties may win only a handful of seats
- A hung assembly remains a strong possibility
This election marks one of the closest contests in the state in recent years.
Tamil Nadu: DMK Ahead, TVK Emerges
In Tamil Nadu, exit polls mostly favour the ruling alliance led by M. K. Stalin, but a new political force has grabbed attention.
Key Highlights:
- DMK-led alliance projected: 120–140 seats
- AIADMK-led alliance: around 60–100 seats
- Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by Vijay: 0–100+ seats (varies widely across polls)
- TVK could influence multiple constituencies even with fewer seats
The entry of Vijay’s party has added unpredictability to the state’s politics.
Assam: Clear Win for BJP
In Assam, exit polls indicate a strong and clear mandate for the BJP.
Key Highlights:
- BJP projected to win: 88–100 seats
- Congress expected: 25–35 seats
- Others likely to secure very few seats
- Himanta Biswa Sarma likely to continue in power
The numbers suggest a comfortable victory for the ruling party.
Kerala: Narrow Edge to UDF
In Kerala, the contest appears close between the two main alliances.
Key Highlights:
- United Democratic Front: around 70–80 seats
- Left Democratic Front: around 55–65 seats
- BJP likely to win 0–3 seats
- Some polls still show a possible LDF comeback
The final result may depend on narrow margins in several constituencies.
Puducherry: NDA in Strong Position
In Puducherry, exit polls suggest a clear advantage for the ruling alliance.
Key Highlights:
- NDA projected to win: 16–20 seats
- Congress-DMK alliance: around 6–8 seats
- Smaller parties including TVK: 2–4 seats
- N. Rangasamy remains a popular choice for CM
The alliance looks set to retain power comfortably.
Overall Takeaway
- West Bengal and Kerala are heading for close contests
- Assam and Puducherry show clear leads for ruling alliances
- Tamil Nadu presents a unique situation with a strong new entrant
- Final outcomes may differ as exit polls are only projections
All eyes are now on May 4, when the official results will confirm whether these predictions hold true.