Even Switches Are Gold: Internet Reacts to Viral Video of Indore Contractor’s Extravagant House

A Gaushala at the entrance, a fleet of vintage and luxury cars, and 24-carat gold switches — these are just a few of the striking features in the lavish home of an Indore-based couple.

Priyam Saraswat, a popular content creator with 1.6 million followers on Instagram, recently visited the residence of a government contractor in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The video, posted just a day ago, has already garnered nearly 20 million views and over a million likes.

Known for showcasing the most unique homes across India, Saraswat was welcomed by the couple, who gave him a grand tour. As they stepped inside, a Gaushala — a dedicated cow shelter — greeted them at the entrance. The contractor explained that the shelter was built because cows are considered sacred and auspicious in Hinduism.

As they proceeded further, Saraswat was introduced to a stunning fleet of vintage and luxury cars, including a 1936 Mercedes. Inside the house, he noticed that many elements appeared to be made of gold. Upon inquiry, the homeowner revealed that the artefacts and accessories — including the electrical switches — are made of pure 24-carat gold.

The contractor shared that the house comprises 10 bedrooms. The tour continued onto a spacious balcony that overlooks the Gaushala below, blending opulence with devotion.

Impressed, Saraswat asked about the homeowner’s journey. The contractor recounted how, in his youth, his extended family of 25 relied solely on the earnings from a single petrol pump. Recognising the limitations of that income, he ventured into government contracting — building roads and bridges. Today, he revealed, the family is constructing a 300-room hotel.

The video drew mixed reactions online. While many netizens applauded the contractor's hard work and the grandeur of his home, others remarked, “Now we know where the taxpayers’ money is going.” However, the Gaushala at the entrance received widespread appreciation, with many viewers lauding the spiritual and cultural touch.