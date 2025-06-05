Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and greeting share on Bakrid!

Eid ul-Adha, or Bakrid, is an important festival in Islam that celebrates the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim towards Allah by offering his son as a sacrifice. This Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025. As we are nearing this sacred festival, let us delve deeper into the history, importance, and traditions of Eid ul-Adha, along with some warm greetings, quotes, messages, wishes, and cards to send to dear ones.

History and Importance of Eid ul-Adha

Eid ul-Adha honors the history of Prophet Ibrahim, who was commanded by Allah to sacrifice his son as a test of his belief. Ibrahim's sacrifice to follow Allah's command is the real essence of sacrifice and commitment. The festival celebrates the peak of pilgrimage to Mecca, which is obligatory for Muslims who can afford to go.

Festivities of Eid ul-Adha

On Eid ul-Adha, Muslims come together to pray before their family and friends, have meals together, and exchange gifts. Eid ul-Adha is a time of unity, kindness, and sharing. Qurbani is also an act that many Muslims do, sacrificing an animal to commemorate Ibrahim's sacrifice of his son.

Wishes on Eid ul-Adha

The following are wishes on Eid ul-Adha to share with your loved ones:

Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your sacrifice and grant your heart eternal peace, prosperity, and joy.

Sending you a holy and soulful Eid ul-Adha. May your faith guide you towards Allah.

May this Eid bless you with forgiveness, healing, and faith renewal. Enjoy a joyful Eid ul-Adha!

Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifice be accepted and your heart rewarded with Allah's mercy.

May Allah's bond with you become stronger and your world brighter with every prayer.

Wishing you a happy Eid packed with meat, mercy, and memories to last forever. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

May Allah's divine blessings fill you with hope, faith, and the strength to overcome every adversity.

Eid Mubarak! May your heart remain light, your prayers be granted, and your Eid be an unforgettable experience.

May all your sacrifice's drops bring showers of mercy into your life. Wishing you a spiritually enriching Eid ul-Adha.

Eid Mubarak! Let your Eid be pure and significant.

Let this Eid be a moment for reflection, reunion, and celebration of the blessing bestowed upon us.

Wishing you peace that remains, faith that increases, and happiness that multiplies. Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Let your good deeds be seen and your desires be granted. Eid Al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! Have a joyful, peaceful, and righteous day.

May the spiritual insights of the blessed month guide you well beyond Eid itself.

Eid ul-Adha quotes

Following are some quotes to provoke thoughtfulness and contemplation:

"With Eid celebrations, let us remember our favors and be kind to others."

"The spirit of Eid is not in the feasting but in the sense of appreciation of the blessings of life."

"Eid teaches us that devotion, restraint, and endurance always bring better times."

"In every instant of benevolence and thankfulness, we discover the essence of Eid."

"Let this Eid usher in newness, novelty, and enhancement of faith."

"Let this Eid be a day to mend hearts, construct bridges, and impart compassion."

"Eid reminds us of the strength of unity—celebrating together, growing together, and taking care of each other."

"May you get new light and direction in life as the crescent moon rises."

"Ibrahim's story reminds us that faith can move mountains."

"Eid ul-Adha reminds us that surrendering is where strength comes from."

"May Allah's divine blessings give you hope, faith, and the strength to overcome every obstacle."

"Celebrate not only with clothes and food but with thought and charity."

"Eid reminds us that after perseverance comes ease; after worship comes celebration."

"Let's take the day to think, reestablish, and celebrate the blessings we've received."

"May the teachings of the sacred month guide you on your journey long after Eid has come and gone."

Eid ul-Adha Messages

Here are messages to send to your loved ones:

"Wishing you a beautiful and blessed Eid ul-Adha."

"May your Eid be peaceful, joyful, and filled with love."

"Eid Mubarak! May your sacrifice be accepted and your heart blessed with divine mercy."

"May this Eid make you closer to Allah and bless you with happiness and prosperity."

"Wishing you a happy Eid ul-Adha with love, laughter, and togetherness."

"May your Eid be a time for celebration, gratitude, and reflection."

"Eid Mubarak! May your prayers be granted and your heart be in peace."

"Wishing you a happy Eid ul-Adha and a successful year ahead."

"May your sacrifices be a way of achieving closeness to Allah and gaining His favor."

"Eid Mubarak! May your day be pleasant, joyful, and shared with others."

"Wishing you a peaceful and holy Eid ul-Adha."

"May this Eid make you happy, joyful, and close to Allah."

"Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with love, peace, and happiness."

"Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid ul-Adha celebration."

"May your Eid be a time for bonding with family and friends."

Greetings for Eid ul-Adha

Following are greetings that you can send to your loved ones:

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a blessed and joyous celebration."

"Happy Eid ul-Adha! May your day be filled with love and happiness."

"Eid greetings! May your sacrifices be accepted and your prayers be granted."

"Wishing you a blessed and peaceful Eid ul-Adha."

"Eid Mubarak! May your heart be joyful, filled with love, and peace."

"Happy Eid ul-Adha! May your day be happy and full of togetherness."

"Eid greetings! May your prayers be accepted and your sacrifices rewarded."

"Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid ul-Adha celebration."

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing you love, laughter, and happiness today."

"Happy Eid ul-Adha! May your heart remain filled with peace and gratitude."

"Wishing a blessed and happy Eid ul-Adha to you."

"Eid greetings! May your Eid be a reflection, thanksgiving, and celebration of time."

"May your Eid be joyful, happy, and loving."

"Wishing a peaceful and blessed Eid ul-Adha celebration to you."

"Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with love, peace, and happiness."

Eid ul-Adha cards

The following are Eid ul-Adha card ideas:

"Eid Mubarak! Wishing you a blessed and joyous celebration."

"Happy Eid ul-Adha! May your day be filled with love and happiness."

"May your sacrifices be accepted and your prayers be answered."

"Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Eid ul-Adha."

"Eid Mubarak! May your heart be filled with joy, love, and peace."

"May your Eid be joyous and filled with closeness."

"Wishing you a happy and blessed Eid ul-Adha."

"May your prayers be heard and your sacrifices be blessed."

"Eid Mubarak! May your day be joyous, loving, and happy."

"Wishing you a happy and blessed Eid ul-Adha."

"May your Eid be a day of contemplation, thanksgiving, and celebration."

"Eid Mubarak! May your heart be full of love, peace, and happiness."

"Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Eid ul-Adha celebration."

"Wishing you a joyous, happy, and loving Eid."

"Eid Mubarak! May your Eid be a day for bonding with loved ones and friends."

Also read: June 6 Stock Market Holiday or not?