Diwali 2025 in the US: Date, Time, and Puja Muhurat Details

Diwali, also referred to as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most beloved and popular festivals for Indians everywhere. The festival represents the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It's a time when family gathers to light diyas, exchange sweets, gifts, and enjoy the grace of Goddess Lakshmi — the goddess of prosperity and wealth.

Though Diwali, or Deepavali, is deep-rooted in culture and religion in India, the festival finds great fervor in the United States as well. From New York to California, the Indian community decorates homes, holds parties, and enjoys temple celebrations, making the spirit of the festival radiate miles away from home.

Actually, numerous American leaders, even the President, send greetings on this day and participate in ceremonial lamp-lighting ceremonies at times — an action that testifies to the festival's increasing cultural awareness in America.

When is Diwali Celebrated in the United States in 2025?

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali in India is on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. But owing to time zone variations, Drik Panchang, a reliable Hindu calendar website, presents Monday, October 20, 2025, as the date for celebrating Diwali in New York and other regions of the United States.

This means that while people in India will celebrate the festival on October 21, most Indian families in the US will mark the occasion a day earlier, following their respective local times.

Auspicious Timings for Lakshmi Puja in the US

Because America is spread across several time zones, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat (auspicious duration) varies from place to place. Conducting the puja at these holy hours is supposed to welcome divine boons and bestow good luck for the year to come.

The following are the timings of the puja in major US time zones in 2025, as indicated by Drik Panchang and Pratyangira Siddhi:

Pacific Time Zone (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle):

Drik Panchang: 7:38 PM – 9:01 PM PT

Pratyangira Siddhi: 6:40 PM – 8:41 PM PT

Mountain Time Zone (Denver, Phoenix):

Drik Panchang: 7:06 PM – 8:22 PM MT

Pratyangira Siddhi: 4:40 PM – 6:41 PM MT

Central Time Zone (Chicago, Dallas, Houston):

Drik Panchang: 7:09 PM – 8:39 PM CT

Pratyangira Siddhi: 5:40 PM – 7:41 PM CT

Eastern Time Zone (New York, Atlanta, Washington D.C.):

Drik Panchang: 8:14 PM – 9:31 PM ET

These time periods are considered the most favorable times to conduct the Lakshmi Puja, which is the focal point of Diwali. At this time, worshippers light diyas, offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and wealth, and offer blessings for success and happiness.

Diwali Beyond Borders

Each year, the Indian expatriate community in the US celebrates the spirit of Diwali in style. Cultural events, temple functions, and fireworks are organized by communities that unite people of different backgrounds. The festival has also gained ground in public spaces with several landmarks such as city halls and famous buildings getting lit up on the occasion.

No matter how it is celebrated in crowded Indian cities or suburban American towns, Diwali remains a reminder of hope, light, and the victory of good over evil — uniting hearts across continents.

Also read: October 27th Local Holiday in Tamil Nadu: 3-Day Weekend for Schools and Colleges?