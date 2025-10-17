Dhanteras 2025 Bank Holiday: Will Banks Be Open on October 18?

This year, Dhanteras will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, and this has led people to wonder if banks will be open. Banks usually remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, but since Dhanteras is on the third Saturday, all banks in the country, except in Assam, will function normally. All public and private sector banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.

It should be noted that Chhoti Diwali, which occurs on Sunday, October 19, 2025, will have banks closed across the country. Although banks are normally not closed on Chhoti Diwali, this year the festival falls on a Sunday, and hence all branches will be shut.

State-Wise Bank Holidays

Bank holidays differ from state to state as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI official website offers the entire list of holidays for each state, ranging across various festivals and observances.

Digital Banking Services Available 24/7

Even during branch closure, most banking facilities are available online or digitally:

ATM Services: Withdraw or deposit cash via ATMs at any time.

Internet Banking: Make transactions like NEFT, RTGS, IMPS transfers, bill payments, and account statement checks.

Mobile Banking: Access most of your bank's services through your bank's app.

UPI Apps: Transfer money or pay bills through Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other UPI apps.

But consider that check clearing, demand drafts, passbook maintenance, and locker access are possible only when branches are functioning. Planning prevents inconvenience.

Bank Holidays from Diwali to Bhai Dooj 2025

October 20, 2025: Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh have bank holidays.

October 21, 2025: Banks are closed on this day in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar.

October 22, 2025: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will have banks closed.

October 23, 2025: Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh are to be closed.

By following these dates, you can schedule your banking requirements effectively during the festival period. Even on festival days, digital banking provides uninterrupted access to basic services, facilitating effective financial management during Dhanteras and Diwali.

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