Delhi Rains Paint Grim Picture of the National Capital; IMD Issues Red Alert

Heavy rains that lashed parts of New Delhi late Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning brought the city to a standstill, causing severe disruptions and drawing sharp criticism from residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for several parts of the capital and surrounding areas, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 40 km/hour.

The downpour triggered massive traffic jams and left several roads submerged, effectively turning them into waterlogged stretches resembling swimming pools. Frustrated commuters and residents took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice their anger, with many posts going viral.

One widely circulated video, shared by a journalist, showed students from the MCD School in Tikri Kalan wading through knee-deep water. The journalist noted that the school has over 1,700 girl students. In another clip from the same location, girls are seen sitting with their feet on benches to avoid the rainwater that had entered their classrooms.

Another viral video from West Vinod Nagar showed a man swimming through a flooded street. Reacting sarcastically, AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Atishi posted the video on X and wrote: “Many congratulations to Chief Minister @gupta_rekha for starting so many swimming pools in Delhi!”

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined the chorus of criticism. Sharing footage of a woman navigating floodwaters on a raft in Patparganj, he wrote: “What a mess BJP has made of the Patparganj Assembly… BJP's MLA and their extortionist goons are busy sucking the blood of shopkeepers by asking about their caste and religion… and the entire assembly is submerged in floods.”

Residents voiced deep frustration, questioning how such basic urban infrastructure failures persist in the national capital—a city that houses the country's top political leadership and institutions.

दिल्ली में टिकरी कलां के नगर निगम बालिका विद्यालय में कल घुटनों तक पानी घुस आया। मिंटो ब्रिज से हटकर कुछ कैमरे इधर भी घूम जाएं तो शायद इन बच्चियों का भला हो। #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/HxeGFXuiH2 — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) July 23, 2025