December 6 Holiday in Mumbai: Special Arrangements for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mumbai is observing a local holiday today, December 6, in honor of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the 68th death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The Maharashtra government has declared this holiday for state and semi-government offices in Mumbai and its suburbs, expecting a significant number of visitors to pay tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar.

What’s Closed Today?

Government Offices: All state and semi-government offices in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain closed.

Liquor Shops: As per a notification from the Mumbai city collector, all liquor shops will be closed today, making it a dry day across the city.

What’s Open Today?

Banks: Public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain open and operate as usual.

Stock Markets: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function without any interruptions.

Special Railway Arrangements for Ambedkarites

To accommodate the influx of visitors expected at Chaityabhoomi, Central Railway has made special provisions:

Additional Trains: 12 extra suburban trains (six on the main line and six on the harbour line) will run on the nights of December 5 and 6 to handle the crowd.

Crowd Management: Holding areas near major stations such as Dadar have been set up to accommodate 7,000–8,000 people.

Dedicated Entry/Exit Points: Separate entry and exit points at Dadar station will ensure smooth crowd movement.

Train Information: Details of special trains are available at the enquiry counters at Mumbai CSMT, Dadar, Thane, and Kalyan stations.

Ticketing and Security: Special ticket-checking squads have been deployed, and frequent announcements will be made to ensure only authorized passengers board the trains. Platform tickets are limited to select groups, such as senior citizens and people with disabilities, at major stations until December 9.

Traffic Advisory Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a special traffic arrangement from 6:00 am on December 5 until midnight on December 7. Road closures and diversions are in place around Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi. Commuters are advised to plan their travel carefully to avoid delays.

A Day of Tribute Each year, thousands of followers of Dr. Ambedkar visit Chaityabhoomi, where he was cremated, to pay their respects. This year, authorities have heightened safety measures following a recent stampede at Bandra Terminus to ensure a smooth and secure experience for all visitors.

Commuters and visitors are advised to stay updated with train schedules, traffic advisories, and crowd management details to ensure a hassle-free day.

