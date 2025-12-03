December 3, Bank Holiday in Goa: St. Francis Xavier Feast Celebrations

Banks in Goa will be closed today, December 3, 2025, marking the feast of St. Francis Xavier, a significant holiday in the state. This annual celebration commemorates the death anniversary of the revered saint and patron of missionaries.

The holiday is exclusive to Goa, and banks in other major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, will operate as usual.

Feast of St. Francis Xavier Celebrations

The feast is a major event in Goa, honoring St. Francis Xavier's legacy and contributions. The day is marked with festivities and is a public holiday in the state.

Upcoming Holidays in December

Other holidays in December include:

December 12: Meghalaya observes holidays for Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma's death anniversary.

December 18: Meghalaya marks holidays for U SoSo Tham's death anniversary.

December 19: Goa celebrates Goa Liberation Day, a holiday.

December 20-22: Sikkim observes Losoong or Namsoong festival holidays.

December 24: Christmas Eve holidays in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

December 25: Christmas Day, a national holiday.

December 26: Christmas celebrations in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, holidays.

December 30: Meghalaya marks U Kiang Nangbah's death anniversary, a holiday.

December 31: New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa festival holidays in Mizoram and Manipur.

Also read: December 3 School Holiday in Tamil Nadu here due to Cyclone Ditwah!