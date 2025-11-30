December 1 Bank Holiday: Banks Closed in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland

Banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland will observe a holiday on December 1, marking State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, respectively. The RBI has announced a total of 18 bank holidays in December, spread across various states.

Residents of these states should plan their banking activities accordingly, as branches will remain closed. Elsewhere in India, banks will operate as usual.

The RBI's holiday list includes national, regional, and religious observances, resulting in varying closures across states. It's essential to check your city's schedule to avoid inconvenience.

December marks the final month of 2025, and the RBI's holiday list is a useful resource for planning banking activities. The list is issued in advance, highlighting specific closures in states and cities.

Here's a breakdown of the December 1 holiday:

Arunachal Pradesh: State Inauguration Day

Nagaland: Indigenous Faith Day

Banks in these states will remain closed, while others will operate normally. With 18 holidays in December, including Sundays and state-specific closures, it's crucial to plan ahead and check your city's bank holiday list before visiting a branch.

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