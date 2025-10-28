Cyclone Montha: Schools Holiday in Chennai and Tiruvallur Today, Oct 25!

As Cyclone Montha gains strength over the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued warnings in some districts of Tamil Nadu, with authorities taking precautionary steps. It is likely to hit land between Machilipatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday night or evening with winds blowing at up to 100 kmph.

School Closures Announced

Keeping in view of the cyclonic weather, Chennai and Tiruvallur district schools will be closed on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The District Collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, made the decision as a safety precaution considering the ongoing waterlogging and gusty winds in the region. The schools will be closed, but colleges and other educational institutions will operate as per normal.¹

Weather Update

The RMC has issued several districts with orange and yellow alerts, meaning chances of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are under orange alert, while ghat regions of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and Puducherry are under yellow alert.

Government Advisory

The government has instructed residents in the coastal and bordering districts to be careful and not travel unnecessarily. Citizens are being asked to stay tuned to local news and take precautions as and when necessary to keep themselves safe.

District-Wise Precautions

While some of the districts have declared school closures, others are keeping a keen eye on the situation. The government has chosen not to order a blanket holiday but has left it to district collectors to evaluate the ground situation and make necessary decisions.³

Stay Safe, Stay Informed

As Cyclone Montha closes in, locals are encouraged to remain updated with the latest news and take precautions as needed to guarantee their safety. The situation is closely watched, and further announcements will be issued as required.