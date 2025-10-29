Cyclone Montha School Holidays October 30: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu Updates

Severe cyclone Montha has struck between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, lashing the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with heavy rain and winds. The cyclone hit the coast on Tuesday night, leaving a trail of destruction and disruptions.

School Holidays Declared

A number of educational institutions in the affected states have announced holidays up to today, and holidays can be expected on October 30, 2025, subject to the weather. All schools, anganwadi centers, and colleges in Odisha's Gajapati district will be closed up to October 30, 2025, for the safety of students.

Weather Update

The cyclone landed between 11:30 PM on October 28 and 12:30 PM on October 29, 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The strong winds and heavy rains caused tree uprooting and pole uprooting, leading to power outages. The wind speed has now declined, and the cyclone is moving in a northwest direction.

State-wise Updates

Andhra Pradesh: Orange, yellow, and red alerts have been raised by IMD for Andhra Pradesh. The coastal areas will see heavy to very heavy rain, strong surface winds, and thunderstorms. Students can anticipate holidays on October 30, 2025, because of rain in red alert areas.

Orange, yellow, and red alerts have been raised by IMD for Andhra Pradesh. The coastal areas will see heavy to very heavy rain, strong surface winds, and thunderstorms. Students can anticipate holidays on October 30, 2025, because of rain in red alert areas. Tamil Nadu: No alert has been given by IMD for Tamil Nadu on October 30, 2025. But there will be heavy showers in northern Tamil Nadu, and an orange alert has been given for the Thiruvallur district. There are no official statements regarding declaring holidays in Tamil Nadu so far.

Maharashtra: There is expected to be rainfall in some parts of Maharashtra, and a yellow alert has been sounded for the majority of the state. Schools are operating as usual, and there is no chance of holidays on October 30 owing to rain.

Telangana: There have been moderate rains in many regions of Telangana, and orange and yellow warnings have been sounded for the majority of the state. It has fewer possibilities of Telangana having holidays on October 30, 2025, because of rain.

Karnataka: Yellow warnings have been raised for the northern part of Karnataka, while thunderstorms and lightning are likely in various districts. Official declarations regarding holidays in Karnataka have yet to be made.

Stay Informed

Students and parents are directed to monitor the government websites for up-to-date information and live reports regarding the weather conditions. The likelihood of holidays on October 30, 2025, will be subject to the weather conditions, and announcements will be made accordingly.

Also read: October 29 School Holiday in Telangana due to Cyclone Montha!