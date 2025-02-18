Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti - February 19: Quotes, Messages, Greetings and Wishes

Shivaji Jayanti, also called Shiv Jayanti, is an important festival celebrated on 19th February each year to celebrate the great heroic contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was one of the finest Indian warriors of his time. The festive occasion marks the birthday and achievements of Shivaji Maharaj, who is remembered for his bravery, leadership, and vision.

Importance of Shiv Jayanti Quotes

Quotes from Shiv Jayanti are particularly valued during this festival because they encapsulate the vision of Shivaji Maharaj's ideals, strategy, and qualities of leadership. These quotes have been a source of inspiration as they lead individuals to demonstrate fearlessness, purity, and virtue in their existence. They also tend to outline the values and principles that Shivaji Maharaj believed in, including justice, liberty, and the well-being of his citizens. They inspire people to overcome challenges, battle for justice, and work for the higher good.

Inspirational Quotes

Below are a few inspiring quotes by Shivaji Maharaj:

"Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it."

"Victory is not for the strongest or the fastest, but for those who have faith in themselves."

"Strength does not depend on physical strengths only, but a stout mind and unshakeable determination."

"Amid the turmoil, be still and keep your eyes on what you want."

"Leadership is not power, but allowing others to emerge."

"Be bold in the pursuit of that which burns within you."

"Do not wait for opportunities to come to you, make your own."

"Respect is gained through actions, not birth."

"Honor where you come from and let them lead you to greatness."

"The real test of a king is the happiness and well-being of his subjects."

"Set your dreams big, work hard, and never quit."

"Be excellent at all you do, for there is no room for mediocrity in greatness."

"Integrity and character are the supports of a good foundation."

"Have faith in yourself, for you can do great things."

"Wisdom is in learning from the past and creating a better future."

Messages and Greetings

Here are a few Shivaji Jayanti messages and greetings:

"Wishing the bravery and courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a true Maratha hero. Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

"Drawing inspiration from the wisdom and courage of Shivaji Maharaj. Celebrating with pride on this Shiv Jayanti."

"Remembering the 'Mountain Rat' of our country - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on this special day. Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

"Shiv Jayanti is not just a day, it's a celebration of patriotism, valour, and courage. Saluting Shivaji Maharaj today."

"On Shiv Jayanti, take a moment to appreciate the leadership and strategic thinking of Shivaji Maharaj. Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

"No fort is invincible. The brave hearts of this country, such as Shivaji Maharaj, make it possible. Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

"On this Shiv Jayanti, let us adopt the spirit of unity that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj espoused. Happy Shiv Jayanti to everyone!"

"Recalling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birthday. His courageous legacy remains our inspiration. Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

"Saluting the values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a wise and courageous leader on this Shiv Jayanti."

"Be courageous and bold like Shivaji Maharaj. Celebrating his spirit on this Shiv Jayanti!"

"Happy Shiv Jayanti to the birth anniversary of the Great Maratha."

"Wishing this Shiv Jayanti to imbibe the virtues of good leadership and wisdom of Shivaji Maharaj, Hari Om!"

"Hailing the courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our legendary Maratha warrior. Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

"Shivaji Maharaj, a name that rings out with courage and wisdom. Paying our respects to him on this sacred day, Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

"On Shiv Jayanti, we remember the king who was indeed 'of the people, for the people'. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai!"

Wishes

Following are wishes on Shivaji Jayanti:

"May the fearless spirit of Shivaji Maharaj motivate you to rise and shine. Wishing you a stimulating Shiv Jayanti!"

"Recalling the legend who fought out an empire with courage and honour. Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

"Today we are celebrating Shivaji Maharaj and his gigantic legacy. A glorious Shiv Jayanti to all!"

"Let the stories of bravery from the life of Shivaji Maharaj inspire you. Celebrate on Shiv Jayanti!"

"Follow the vision of unity and courage as imparted by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Have a lively Shiv Jayanti."

"Pride and honour fill our hearts as we celebrate Shivaji Maharaj on this historical day. Happy Shiv Jayanti!"

