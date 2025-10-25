Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi Government Declares Half-Day Holiday on October 27, Full Day on October 28

In a spirit of cultural accommodation and respect, the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on Monday, October 27, 2025, to celebrate the sacred festival of Chhath Puja. The move was initiated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in light of the importance of the festival and the intricate rituals that accompany it.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, a festival of four days to worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is of great significance to Indian culture. It is observed with much enthusiasm in different states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The festival is a reflection of devotion, faith, and purity, bringing forth the need to protect the environment and worship nature.

Preparations in Delhi

The government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has made sure that everything is in order for the celebration of Chhath Puja. Cleanliness, safety, and basic amenities have been ensured at all the Chhath Ghats, allowing devotees to complete their rituals without any worries.

Message of Harmony and Prosperity

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wished the Delhi people and the Chhath Puja devotees happiness, prosperity, and new vigor. She underlined that the festival is not only a celebration of religion but also a festival that makes social bonds stronger and goodwill increase in society.

Chhath Puja Celebrations

The Chhath Puja celebrations started on October 25 with Nahay-Khay and will end on October 28 with Usha Arghya. The festival is an example of the high traditions of Indian culture, unifying families, communities, and society at large. With the declaration of a public holiday by the Delhi government, devotees can now celebrate the festival with added zeal and devotion.