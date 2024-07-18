Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed in UP’s Gonda

Gonda: At least four passengers died and 20 others were injured after 15 coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2.37 pm at Pikaura located between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations. The train was heading to Dibrugarh. Pankaj Singh, CRPO, North Eastern railway said a medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

The Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway has issued the helpline numbers. The family members can call on these helpline numbers and enquire about the safety and well-being of the passengers. Several trains on the route including Katihar-Amritsar Express and Guwahati-Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Express have been diverted, the railway officials said.

-Lucknow - 8957409292

-Gonda - 8957400965

- Commercial Control: 9957555984

- Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

- Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

- Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

- Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

- Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

The Railway officials have briefed the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Assam. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work. He has also instructed them to ensure proper treatment of the injured persons.