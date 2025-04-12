Chaitra Purnima 2025: Date, Time, Significance, and Puja Vidhi

Chaitra Purnima or Chaiti Punam is one of the major religious and spiritual days of Hindus. In the month of Chaitra, this Purnima is especially devoted to Lord Vishnu, and Shri Hari Vishnu's blessings are sought through Satyanarayan vrat. On this special day, people perform many religious and spiritual acts to receive blessings from Shri Hari Vishnu.

Date and Time of Chaitra Purnima 2025

Chaitra Purnima is celebrated on April 12, 2025. Purnima Tithi starts at 03:21 AM on April 12, 2025, and will conclude at 05:51 AM on April 13, 2025. The Shukla Purnima Moonrise on the day of Purnima Upavasa is at 06:18 PM.

Importance of Chaitra Purnima

Chaitra Purnima is a sacred day in Hinduism, and individuals worship Lord Vishnu to attain his blessings. A lot of devotees go to holy places to have a holy bath in the Ganga River, as it is believed that it can provide salvation. Mantra Siddhi and special puja are thought to be more effective on Purnima Tithi. Devotees also worship the moon on Purnima day to improve concentration and reduce mental tension.

Celebrations and Puja Vidhi

On the day of Chaitra Purnima, followers observe several different rituals and puja vidhi to attain the blessings of Lord Vishnu. These are:

Taking a sacred dip in the Ganga River or a holy bath at home using gangajal

Giving arghya (water) to Lord Surya

Performing the Satyanarayan Vrat and worshipping Lord Vishnu

Worshipping the moon on the day of Purnima

Distributing food and clothes among needy people

Performing satyanarayan puja and hawan at home, offering bhog prasad to all

Mantras to Chant

Devotees can chant the following mantras on Chaitra Purnima to attain Lord Vishnu's blessings. The mantras are:

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram, Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham

Hare Ram Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hanuman Jayanti and Radha Raasleela

Chaitra Purnima is also observed as Hanuman Jayanti, and Lord Hanuman is worshipped with utmost devotion by devotees. Moreover, the day is important for Radha Raasleela and Krishna worship, which reflects the union of the soul with the ultimate soul. In Brij and Mathura, individuals celebrate the day with immense pleasure and enthusiasm, doing special puja and bhog.

Since Chaitra Purnima is the start of the sacred month of Vaishakha, most Hindu worshippers use this moment to indulge in spiritual activities and take a sacred dip in the holy Ganga River. By adhering to the puja vidhi and reciting mantras, worshippers can obtain the blessings of Lord Vishnu and experience spiritual development.

