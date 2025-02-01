Budget 2025 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2025

Live Updates: Union Budget 2025 Highlights

India's Fiscal Outlook

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the government's commitment to managing the fiscal deficit while ensuring central government debt continues its downward trend relative to GDP. As per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) statement, a structured six-year roadmap has been laid out. For the fiscal year 2024-25, revised projections estimate total receipts (excluding borrowings) at ₹31.47 lakh crore, with net tax revenues amounting to ₹25.57 lakh crore. Total expenditure is revised at ₹47.16 lakh crore, including a capital expenditure of ₹10.1 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit is projected at 4.8% of GDP.

(11:50 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Encouraging Competitive Federalism

To foster a business-friendly environment, the Finance Minister announced the introduction of an Investment Friendliness Index for states in 2025. Additionally, under the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), an evaluation mechanism will be set up to assess the impact of financial regulations. She also emphasized the success of the Jan Vishwas Act 2023, which decriminalized over 1,080 legal provisions to enhance ease of doing business.

(11:48 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Strengthening the Electronics Sector

The government is prioritizing the growth of the domestic electronic equipment industry, aiming to expand opportunities for the youth. A national policy framework will be introduced to aid states in developing Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in Tier-2 cities, focusing on talent, infrastructure, and regulatory improvements. Additionally, infrastructure upgrades in air cargo and warehousing will be undertaken to facilitate the efficient transportation of high-value perishable goods.

(11:47 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Upcoming Income Tax Reforms

Sitharaman reiterated the administration's dedication to simplifying tax compliance through measures such as faceless assessments and a "trust first, scrutinize later" approach. A new Income Tax Bill will be introduced next week to further modernize and streamline tax administration.

(11:40 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Transforming India into a Toy Manufacturing Hub

To boost indigenous toy production, the government will roll out a National Action Plan for Toys, fostering skill development, manufacturing clusters, and innovation to enhance India’s global presence in the sector.

(11:42 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Expanding Regional Air Connectivity

A revamped UDAN scheme will be launched, adding 120 new destinations and facilitating travel for an estimated four crore additional passengers.

(11:38 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Nuclear Energy Mission for Clean Power

A Nuclear Energy Mission aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. Amendments to the Atomic Energy Act will enable private sector participation, while a ₹20,000 crore investment will drive research into Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with five indigenous SMRs expected by 2033.

(11:38 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Power Sector Reforms

The government will support states in strengthening electricity distribution, improve intrastate transmission capacity, and offer additional borrowing flexibility tied to reform implementation.

(11:41 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Urban Revitalization with a ₹1 Lakh Crore Challenge Fund

A new Urban Challenge Fund will provide financing for urban transformation projects, infrastructure improvements, and sanitation initiatives. An initial allocation of ₹10,000 crore is planned for 2025-26.

(11:35 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Expanding Healthcare Access

Daycare cancer centers will be established in all district hospitals within three years, with 200 centers set up in 2025-26. Additional measures will enhance urban employment programs targeting vulnerable groups.

(11:34 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Boosting Medical Education

Over the past decade, medical seats have increased by 130%. The government plans to introduce 10,000 more seats in the coming year, with a long-term goal of adding 75,000 seats in five years.

(11:34 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Promoting STEM Education in Schools

50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will be established in government schools to nurture innovation and digital learning. Broadband access will be expanded to all public schools.

(11:29 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Investing in Human Capital

As part of its "third engine of growth" strategy, the government will enhance programs like Sashakt Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 to support over 8 crore children, pregnant women, and adolescent girls, particularly in underprivileged areas.

(11:24 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Boosting MSMEs and Rural Enterprises

Investment and turnover limits for MSMEs will be raised to help businesses scale up, increase employment, and strengthen India's manufacturing base.

(11:18 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Agricultural Development Initiatives

A new Agricultural District Program will target 100 districts with lower productivity, focusing on sustainable farming and improved credit access. A mission for self-reliance in pulses, emphasizing tur and masoor, will span six years.

(11:10 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Key Economic Indicators

India's foreign exchange reserves rank fourth globally, covering 90% of external debt and 11 months of imports.

The fiscal deficit is pegged at 4.9% for FY25, with a reduction target of 4.5% by FY26.

The government has earmarked ₹11.1 lakh crore for capital expenditure, though election-related delays may impact spending.

Stock Market Trends

Investor optimism around railway infrastructure investment drove railway stock prices up by as much as 7%. Companies like Titagarh Rail Systems and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd saw notable gains.

(10:31 AM, 1st Feb 2025)

Stay tuned for more updates from Budget 2025.