Breaking: TVK Vijay Set To Take Oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Vijay has received a major boost in his efforts to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reportedly given the green signal to Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to move forward with the government formation process.

According to reports, the Governor invited Vijay and his alliance leaders to officially stake claim to form the government. He also advised Vijay to prove his majority on the Assembly floor as early as possible.

TVK recently emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by winning 108 seats. However, the party still needs additional support to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Reports suggest that Vijay is currently holding discussions with other political parties and alliance members to secure enough support. The latest development has increased excitement among TVK supporters, who are eagerly waiting for the next steps in the government formation process.

With the Governor’s support and ongoing alliance talks, all eyes are now on Vijay as Tamil Nadu moves closer to forming its new government.