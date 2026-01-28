Breaking: Ajit Pawar Dies in Baramati Plane Crash: DGCA Confirms No Survivors

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar died in a tragic aircraft accident on Wednesday morning after the plane he was travelling in crash-landed at Baramati airport. Three other leaders and crew members onboard the flight also lost their lives in the incident, officials confirmed.

According to early information shared with the media, the aircraft encountered technical difficulties while making its final descent. The plane reportedly veered off course during landing and crashed on the runway, triggering a massive fire. Videos circulating on social media show the aircraft engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising from the crash site.

The accident led to an immediate halt in airport operations, causing disruptions to scheduled flights. Authorities suspended all take-offs and landings for a brief period as emergency services rushed to the scene to control the fire and conduct rescue operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash. The regulatory body stated that Ajit Pawar was travelling with two political associates, along with two crew members, all of whom were killed in the incident.

Pawar was scheduled to participate in several political programmes in Baramati later in the day. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the political landscape, with leaders from various parties expressing grief and condolences.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the crash. Aviation authorities are examining flight data, technical records, and eyewitness accounts to understand what went wrong during the aircraft’s final moments.

Also read: Plane Carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Crashes During Landing Attempt