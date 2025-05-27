Boss or Driver? Bengaluru Woman Finds Her Team Lead Driving Uber

In a city known for its tech-savvy population and unpredictable work-life dynamics, an unusual incident has sparked widespread amusement online. A woman recently shared her surprising Uber experience on X (formerly Twitter), where she discovered that her driver was none other than her team lead from work.

In her viral post, she shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation, captioning it with disbelief:

"Funny thing happened yk. I booked Uber, and the guy who picked me up was a team lead at my office."

When she asked him why he was driving a cab, his response was even more unexpected.

"He said he does this for fun and to cut off some boredom," she wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, prompting a flurry of reactions from netizens. Some hailed it as yet another example of the city’s quirky, hustle-loving spirit, while others raised eyebrows at the idea of a team lead having so much spare time.

One user shared a personal anecdote:

"When I worked in the US, the CEO of a large MNC we invited over once told us he had worked as a hotel server without hesitation. We were surprised. In India, this seems like a big deal. If this story is true, this guy will go far, hardworking. Good luck!"

However, scepticism wasn’t far behind. Comments ranged from curious to critical:

"How can a team lead have so much free time?"

"Being stuck in traffic for hours — to pass the time? Sounds fishy!"

"Ohk, so some people are free enough that they get bored and have time to drive in Bangalore traffic," quipped another.

Whether seen as a heartening tale of side hustles or a puzzling 'Bengaluru moment', the story has certainly struck a chord, perfectly capturing the city’s unique blend of ambition, eccentricity, and endless traffic.