Bengaluru Traffic Police Offers 50% Concession on Pending E-Challan Fines

Bengaluru, August 22, 2025 – The Karnataka government has announced a one-time 50% concession on penalties for pending traffic violation cases registered through the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system. Mobile e-challans are digital notices sent via SMS or email for traffic violations.

As per the government order dated August 21, the concession will be available from August 23 to September 12. The order stated that while the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, Bengaluru, had requested a similar waiver for cases registered in the Transport Department before 2018-19, the government has decided to extend the concession exclusively to cases under the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police confirmed that fines can be paid online through their website btp.gov.in