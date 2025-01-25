Bengaluru Closed for North India: Viral Post Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

Bengaluru is buzzing with a viral social media post that has ignited a debate about the Kannada language. A post on 'X' by a user named Babruvahana (@Paarmatma) stated, "Bengaluru is closed for North India and neighbouring states who don’t want to learn Kannada. They don’t need Bengaluru if they can’t respect the language and culture." The post quickly gained attention, with over 115,000 views, 198 reposts, and 1,839 likes.

Bengaluru is closed for north India and neighbouring states who doesn't want to learn Kannada



They don't need Bengaluru when they can't respect language and culture #Kannada #Bengaluru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/YNmgQwJToH — ಬಬ್ರುವಾಹನ (@Paarmatma) January 23, 2025

One social media user, who claimed to be a "migrant to Bengaluru," responded to the post, saying, "It might sound a bit harsh, but whenever I see people in Bengaluru completely disregard Kannada as some sort of tribal language and even look down on those who speak Kannada as illiterates, even in corporate offices, I feel very pained." The user also added, "Kannada is a phenomenally rich language that has received the most literary awards, including Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith awards. It’s time for Kannadigas to create a movement for Kannada pride in a positive way."

On the other hand, a different perspective was shared by another social media user, who pointed out, "Today, Bengaluru is here because of hardworking people from other states who put in all the effort to develop this city. Don’t forget that! Now that everything is built, do you want others to leave?"

Another user, agreeing to learn Kannada, commented, "Okay, I’ll learn... But ask your government to use Kannada code language to develop applications, and more importantly, ask them to hire good Kannada teachers to teach in offices."

The viral post has brought attention to the ongoing conversation about language and culture in Bengaluru.