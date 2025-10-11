Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, October 11? Check Details Here

Banks across India will remain closed today, Saturday, October 11, as it marks the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, along with all Sundays, as part of their regular weekly offs.

Why Banks Are Closed Today

October 11 falls on the second Saturday, and therefore, all public and private sector banks across the country will be closed today. Apart from these weekly offs, banks also remain closed on national holidays and various region-specific festivals as notified by the RBI.

Next Bank Holiday

The next bank holiday will be observed tomorrow, Sunday, October 12, when banks across India will again remain closed for the weekly off.

Full List of Remaining Bank Holidays in October 2025

Here’s a detailed list of upcoming bank holidays for the rest of October:

October 12 (Sunday): Weekly off (All India)

Weekly off (All India) October 18 (Saturday): Kati Bihu (Guwahati)

Kati Bihu (Guwahati) October 19 (Sunday): Weekly off (All India)

Weekly off (All India) October 20 (Monday): Diwali / Deepavali / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja

Holidays in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Puja

Holidays in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar

October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year / Govardhan Puja / Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja

Holidays in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla

October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba

Holidays in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla

October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (Weekly Off, All India)

Fourth Saturday (Weekly Off, All India) October 26 (Sunday): Weekly off (All India)

Weekly off (All India) October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Evening Puja) – Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi

Chhath Puja (Evening Puja) – Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Morning Puja) – Patna, Ranchi

Chhath Puja (Morning Puja) – Patna, Ranchi October 31 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday – Ahmedabad

What to Do If You Need Banking Services Today

Even though physical bank branches are closed, several essential banking services remain available 24x7: