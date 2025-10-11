Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on Saturday, October 11? Check Details Here
Banks across India will remain closed today, Saturday, October 11, as it marks the second Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays every month, along with all Sundays, as part of their regular weekly offs.
Why Banks Are Closed Today
October 11 falls on the second Saturday, and therefore, all public and private sector banks across the country will be closed today. Apart from these weekly offs, banks also remain closed on national holidays and various region-specific festivals as notified by the RBI.
Next Bank Holiday
The next bank holiday will be observed tomorrow, Sunday, October 12, when banks across India will again remain closed for the weekly off.
Full List of Remaining Bank Holidays in October 2025
Here’s a detailed list of upcoming bank holidays for the rest of October:
- October 12 (Sunday): Weekly off (All India)
- October 18 (Saturday): Kati Bihu (Guwahati)
- October 19 (Sunday): Weekly off (All India)
- October 20 (Monday): Diwali / Deepavali / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja
Holidays in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada
- October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Puja
Holidays in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar
- October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year / Govardhan Puja / Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja
Holidays in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla
- October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba
Holidays in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla
- October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (Weekly Off, All India)
- October 26 (Sunday): Weekly off (All India)
- October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Evening Puja) – Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi
- October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Morning Puja) – Patna, Ranchi
- October 31 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday – Ahmedabad
What to Do If You Need Banking Services Today
Even though physical bank branches are closed, several essential banking services remain available 24x7:
- ATMs: Functional across all locations for cash withdrawal, balance check, and mini statements.
- Online Banking: Services like NEFT, IMPS, and RTGS remain operational on bank holidays.
- UPI Payments: You can continue using UPI apps for instant money transfers, bill payments, and online transactions.