Bank Holiday List March 2026 India: Holi, Eid, Ugadi and Weekend Closures

As the financial year comes to an end, March 2026 brings several important bank holidays across India. With major festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Ram Navami falling during the month, along with regular weekend closures, banking services will remain unavailable on multiple days depending on the state. Customers are advised to plan their banking tasks, travel, and financial activities in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Regular Weekend Bank Holidays in March 2026

Banks across India will remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday schedule. These weekly closures apply nationwide and affect in-branch banking services, although online banking will continue to operate normally.

The weekly bank holidays in March 2026 include:

March 1 (Sunday) – Weekly bank holiday

March 8 (Sunday) – Weekly bank holiday

March 14 (Second Saturday) – Banks closed nationwide

March 15 (Sunday) – Weekly bank holiday

March 22 (Sunday) – Weekly bank holiday

March 28 (Fourth Saturday) – Banks closed nationwide

March 29 (Sunday) – Weekly bank holiday

Festival-Related Bank Holidays in March 2026

Apart from weekends, banks will also remain closed on several festival occasions. However, some holidays will apply only in specific states based on regional celebrations.

March 3 – Holika Dahan / Doljatra will lead to bank closures in states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and selected regions.

March 4 – Holi (Dhulandi) is widely observed across India, and banks in most states will remain closed.

March 19 – Ugadi and Gudi Padwa will result in bank holidays in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

March 21 – Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id), subject to moon sighting, is expected to be a bank holiday across many parts of India.

March 26 – Ram Navami will be observed as a bank holiday in several northern and western states.

March 31 – Mahavir Jayanti will also be a bank holiday in multiple states.

Long Weekends to Watch in March 2026

March offers a few opportunities for extended breaks, especially around festival periods.

One of the major holiday stretches occurs during Holi. Since Holika Dahan falls on March 3 and Holi is on March 4, people can combine the surrounding weekend and take leave on March 2 to enjoy a longer break.

Another extended holiday period appears around Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr. Ugadi falls on March 19, and Eid is expected on March 21, followed by a Sunday on March 22. Taking leave on March 20 can create a longer holiday period.

Important Advice for Banking Customers

Since March is the final month of the financial year, banks usually experience heavy customer activity related to tax-saving investments, account updates, and financial planning. With multiple holidays in the second half of the month, customers should complete essential banking work early to avoid delays.

While physical bank branches will remain closed on holidays, digital banking services such as mobile banking, net banking, and ATMs will continue to function normally.

Plan for March 2026 Bank Holidays

March 2026 includes a combination of national holidays, regional festival closures, and regular weekend breaks. Customers, businesses, and taxpayers should review the holiday schedule carefully and plan transactions accordingly to avoid last-minute disruptions.

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