Bank Holiday for Holi: Are Banks Open or Closed on March 3, 2026?

Banks across India will remain closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi celebrations. Both branches of public sector and most private banks will not be open for regular banking services on this date.

The holiday applies to all scheduled commercial banks, including nationalized banks, private sector banks, and regional rural banks. On this day, customers will not be able to visit branches for transactions like cash deposits, withdrawals, or other over-the-counter services.

Why March 3 Is a Holiday

Holi in 2026 spans multiple celebrations. While the vibrant colour-splashed Holi day is widely associated with March 4, many states and institutions recognize March 3 as the festival day or Holika Dahan observance. This has led to March 3 being included in the official holiday calendar for banks and other services.

Which Services Are Affected

On March 3, the following will not operate as usual:

Branch services (cash counters, account services)

Clearing and settlement activities

Customer support counters

However, ATM networks, mobile banking, and net-banking services will continue to function, allowing users to perform basic transactions online.

Other March Bank Holidays

Apart from Holi, banks may observe additional holidays later in March 2026 for festivals such as Shri Ram Navami and Shri Mahavir Jayanti (dates may vary by state). It’s best for customers to check the official holiday list from their bank or the Reserve Bank of India calendar.