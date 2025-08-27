August 28 School Holiday: Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab Shut Schools Amid Heavy Rains, Himachal on Alert

The continuous spell of heavy rains across northern India has disrupted normal life and forced state governments to keep schools shut in many districts. Safety concerns remain high as waterlogging, flooding, and landslides continue to impact travel and connectivity.

In Jammu and Kashmir, all public and private schools will remain closed as the Union Territory struggles with severe rainfall and poor visibility. The announcement was made by Sakina Itoo, Minister of School and Higher Education, Health and Medical Education, and Social Welfare, through Platform X (formerly Twitter). The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert from August 27 to September 2, warning of more heavy showers.

Himachal Pradesh is also on alert. The IMD has placed districts including Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur under yellow warning. As of now, no official order has been issued regarding school closures on August 28, but local administrations are closely monitoring the situation and may declare holidays depending on ground conditions.

In Punjab, the rains have caused severe flooding, worsened by water releases from the Ranjit Sagar and Bhakra dams and rising levels in rivers like the Satluj, Beas, and Ravi. The state government has ordered the closure of all government and private schools from August 27 to August 30. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar are among the districts most affected. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured parents that student safety would not be compromised, and schools will only reopen on August 31 once flood warnings are lifted.

Meanwhile, parts of the Jammu division and Uttarakhand have been hit by landslides and waterlogging, causing major damage to road connectivity. Several districts had already declared school holidays earlier this week, and with the rains showing no sign of easing, more closures are likely on August 28.

Officials have confirmed that district magistrates retain the authority to take final decisions depending on local circumstances. While the worst-hit towns are expected to keep schools closed for another day, other areas may resume classes if conditions improve.