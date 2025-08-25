August 26 School Holiday in Kerala, Bihar, Sikkim, Noida, Chattisgarh: Here's Why!

Schools across several states and regions in India will remain closed as administrations have declared holidays to mark major festivals being observed this week. The decisions allow students and families to celebrate traditional occasions with their communities.

In Kerala, schools will stay shut for the vibrant Onam festivities. As the biggest festival of the state, Onam celebrations include cultural performances, traditional feasts, and floral decorations, and the holiday gives students the chance to take part in the joyful events.

In Bihar, schools have been given a holiday for Hariyali Teej, a festival celebrated by women with great devotion. On this day, married women observe fasts and offer prayers for the well-being of their husbands and families, while unmarried girls seek blessings for a good life partner.

In Chhattisgarh and Sikkim, the closure is for Hartalika Teej, another important festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Women observe strict fasts and perform rituals symbolising the divine union of Shiva and Parvati. The festival is marked with traditional prayers and community gatherings in both states.

Meanwhile, in Noida, schools will remain closed not for Teej but for Onam, in line with the celebrations being held in Kerala. The move ensures that Malayali communities in the region can fully participate in the harvest festival.

These holidays are not just about time away from classrooms. They reflect India’s cultural richness, where local traditions and rituals are respected and given space in school calendars. For students, the breaks are moments to witness and join in the festive spirit that connects families and communities across the country.