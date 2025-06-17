Assam Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Guwahati

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Guwahati, forecasting cloudy skies and the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. Thunderstorms accompanied by intense rain are likely to occur in isolated parts of the city, with a 75% chance of occurrence, according to a notification released on Sunday.

The IMD has warned that the adverse weather could worsen waterlogging, slow down traffic, and trigger localised landslides, especially in vulnerable areas.

Assam Weather Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Guwahati

In light of the recent incidents of landslides and severe water blockage in Guwahati, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to stay cautious and take necessary precautions.

Key Advisories:

Daily commuters and long-distance travellers are advised to plan their journeys carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours.

People living in low-lying or hillside areas are strongly advised to remain alert and prepare for possible flooding or landslides.

Residents in vulnerable locations are encouraged to stock up on essentials, including drinking water, dry food, medicines, and candles.

Those in landslide-prone zones are advised to temporarily relocate to safer areas or designated relief shelters for the next three days.

Emergency Contact Numbers:

ASDMA Helpline: 0361-1070 / 0361-1079

DDMA Helpline: 0361-1077

City authorities and emergency teams are on high alert and actively monitoring the situation. Citizens are requested to stay updated via official alerts and refrain from spreading unverified information.