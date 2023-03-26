Amit Shah Hoists 103 ft High National Flag in Jallianwala Bagh of South India

Bidar: In a poll-bound Karnataka, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoisted a 103 ft high national flag at Gorata which is also known as ‘Jallianwala Bagh of South India’ on Sunday. Gorata is a small village which was once part of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state.

The Union minister also inaugurated the Gorata Martyrs' Memorial and statue of the country's first Home Minister late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Gorata village in this district.

Later, Amit Shah addressed a public gathering and came down heavily on KCR government in Telangana for dilly-dallying over celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day. He also slammed the Congress and alleged that the grand old party failed to remember and honour those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad from the ‘brutal’ Nizam rule.

He recalled the horrors of Gorata people who were massacred by the ‘brutal’ Nizam even though the country had become independent. Nearly 200 people of this village were killed for attempting to hoist a 2.5 ft national flag on May 9, 1948.

The Union minister appealed to the people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections so it can build a grand martyrs' memorial at Gorata at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Eight years ago, Amit Shah laid the foundation for the Gorata Martyr's Memorial in this village and today he inaugurated it.

