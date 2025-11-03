Amazon Fires 14,000 Workers via Early-Morning Text Messages; Employees Stunned

Amazon has once again made headlines after announcing the layoff of nearly 14,000 employees across its global workforce. However, what has drawn the most attention is how employees were informed — through text messages early in the morning, leaving many stunned and sparking debate about the growing impersonality of corporate layoffs.

According to a Business Insider report, affected Amazon employees received two consecutive text messages notifying them about the job cuts. The first message asked them to check their personal or work email before heading to the office, while the second included a help desk contact number in case they had not received an “email message about your role.” The company reportedly sent these texts to prevent employees from arriving at work only to find their badge access deactivated.

This approach has triggered widespread discussion on social media and professional networks, with many questioning whether big tech firms are losing the human touch in handling layoffs. Similar practices have been observed at Google and Tesla, where employees were also abruptly locked out of internal systems.

Retail Management Teams Hit Hardest

The latest job cuts mainly affect Amazon’s retail management teams, continuing the workforce reduction strategy that began last year. In an internal note, Beth Galetti, Amazon’s HR head, explained that the layoffs are part of a broader effort to “streamline operations” and boost innovation.

Galetti assured affected employees that they would receive full pay and benefits for 90 days, along with a severance package and career placement support. “We didn’t make these decisions lightly,” she said. “We’re committed to supporting you throughout this transition.”

AI Driving Corporate Transformation

Galetti also emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in reshaping Amazon’s operations. In a blog post, she noted, “This generation of AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet, enabling companies to innovate much faster than ever before.”

The internal email sent to employees provided clear details on next steps, including how to access support via Amazon’s A to Z app and MyHR, retrieve personal belongings, and return company equipment.

Galetti concluded her message by reassuring employees of continued assistance during the transition period. “If you face any trouble accessing resources, connectivity, or understanding the next steps, please reply to this email. I’m personally committed to ensuring you get the help you need as you navigate this change,” she wrote.

As Amazon continues to pivot toward AI-driven efficiency, the company’s layoff communication methods have once again highlighted the tension between technological progress and employee empathy in today’s corporate world.