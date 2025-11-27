Air India Express Cancels Guwahati–Hyderabad Flight Amid Operational Troubles

Air India Express on Thursday announced that its flight IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad has been cancelled due to “unforeseen operational reasons.” The clarification came shortly after Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj publicly criticized the airline for delaying the flight and failing to communicate updates to passengers.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening, Siraj expressed frustration over the delay of his flight, which was originally scheduled to depart at 7:25 PM. He alleged that there was no communication from the airline for hours and called the experience “really frustrating.”

“Air India flight no IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to take off at 7.25. However, there has been no communication from the airline and after repeatedly following up, they have just delayed the flight with no proper reasoning. This has been really frustrating and this is the basic ask by every passenger,” Siraj wrote.

In a follow-up post, the Indian pacer added that the flight had been delayed by over four hours without any clear update, leaving passengers stranded.

“Worst airline experience. I really would not advise anyone to take this flight if they can’t take a stand,” he added.

Responding to Siraj’s post, Air India Express issued an apology on X, confirming that the flight was eventually cancelled.

“We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding,” the airline said.

Air India Express further assured passengers that their team was working to provide assistance and updates at the airport.

The incident has sparked discussion online, with many passengers backing Siraj’s remarks and urging Indian airlines to improve communication and customer service, especially during flight disruptions.