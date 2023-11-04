Advertising and Marketing Guru Sam Balsara Conferred with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at e4m Media Ace Awards 2023

Renowned media and advertising personality and marketing guru, Sam Balsara, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Media Ace Awards, hosted by the exchange4media. Sam Balsara, the Chairman of Madison World, received the award at a grand gala event held on November 2 in Mumbai. This award recognises his remarkable contributions to the fields Marketing, Advertising, and Media. A graduate of JBIMS, Balsara boasts 50 years of experience in the relevant fields. He embarked on his career at Sarabhai's, later transitioning to Cadbury, and subsequently making significant contributions to Advertising at Contract (WPP) and Mudra, before establishing Madison in 1988.

On March 21, 1988, Sam Balsara founded Madison as an advertising company. Over the time, Madison World has evolved into a diversified communications group comprising 26 units across 11 specialized functions, including Advertising, Media Planning and Buying, Business Analytics, OOH, PR, Rural, Retail, Entertainment, Mobile, Events, Activations, and Sports.

The Media Ace Awards 2023 serves as a platform for recognizing the outstanding work and innovation by media agencies in India. It celebrates the contributions of individuals in the advertising industry, and these accolades are presented in two primary categories: Agency Awards (which acknowledge outstanding agencies) and People Awards (which honor individuals at the forefront of the industry).