Abroad Studies: Indian Students Choose Australia Over US and UK – Here’s Why!

Australia has surpassed the United States as the top destination for Indian students to study abroad for higher studies, according to IDP Education's March 2025 survey.

Australia Leads, Canada Slips

The survey confirms that 28% of Indians chose Australia as their preferred destination, closely followed by the US at 22% and the UK at 21%. Canada, once a top choice for Indian students, saw its preference drop to only 13%, six points lower than in March 2024.

What's Behind Australia's Surge?

Australia's growing appeal is attributed to several reasons, some of which are favorable global university rankings and improved bilateral ties with India. Specifically, 15 Australian universities are ranked among the top 200 by QS World University Rankings 2025. Additionally, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) has made the country more appealing through the extension of post-study work rights for Indian graduates.

US Still Has Strong Ground

Although the United States has lost the top spot, it is still a sought-after destination, admired for its academic brilliance, career opportunities, and liberal post-study work visa policies.

Cost and Visa Barriers Redesign Student Preference

The survey highlights that cost is becoming a deciding factor. Around 66% of Indian students named high costs as their biggest disadvantage, followed by visa problems (47%).

More than half of the respondents said their study destination would change based on scholarship availability (55%) and part-time work options (54%). Housing expenses (43%) and balancing academics with part-time jobs (39%) were also major concerns.

Career Growth is the Key Driver

Despite all these barriers, the reason is straightforward: professional progress. A staggering 77% of Indian students believed that the driving force for international education is the enhancement of employability and earning potential.