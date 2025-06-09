3 Bank Holidays from June 9 to 15 in India: Complete list!

Indian banks will remain shut for three consecutive days in certain regions of the country, such as Shimla and Gangtok, because of a mixture of weekend holidays and a festival. The banks in these cities will be closed from June 11 to June 15, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India holiday calendar.

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti: A Day of Observance

On June 11, 2025, Shimla and Gangtok banks will remain shut to mark the birth anniversary of the great mystic poet and saint Kabir Das. The day is observed as Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and is marked on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha.

Weekend Holidays

Apart from the festival holiday, all banks in the country will remain closed on June 14, 2025, the second Saturday of the month. According to the RBI calendar, banks remain usually shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of a month. In addition, all banks will remain closed on June 15, 2025, which is a Sunday.

Impact on Banking Services

Although physical bank branches will be closed on these holidays, online banking facilities will remain operational. Customers can view their accounts, perform financial transactions, and utilize other online facilities without a break.

Alternative Banking Facilities

Customers can make use of other banking facilities during bank holidays, including:

NEFT/RTGS transfer

Request for demand drafts

Request for a checkbook

Credit card and debit card facilities

ATM facilities

Maintenance forms for accounts

Registering standing instructions

Requesting a locker

Bank Holiday Calendar

Indian bank holidays are state-specific and follow national, regional, and religious holidays. Customers need to refer to the RBI holiday calendar to schedule their banking activities in advance.

Customers are able to schedule their financial transactions and minimize any inconvenience due to bank closure by knowing the bank holiday timing.

Also read: Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Results 2025: Expected date, Direct Link and Step-by-step guide!