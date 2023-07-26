24 Years On, Capt Vikram Batra’s Absence Lingers On : Vishal Batra Remembers His Twin

Kargil War Hero Captain Vikram Batra: Among the many brave hearts who laid down their lives while defending the country borders during Kargil war in 1999, we recall the sacrifices of a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army Captain Vikram Batra, also known as Sher Shah on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra portrayed the life and bravery of Captain Batra in his 2021 film Shershaah.

The 24-year-old brave officer killed several Pakistani troops during the Kargil war to capture the Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil on 20 June 1999. Later, the Defence Ministry renamed the mountain peak as ‘Gun Hill’ in commemoration of the victory of Indian armed forces gunners in 'Operation Vijay’. Captain Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for the formidable courage and gallantry he exhibited during the Kargil war.

After the capturing of Point 5140, Captain Batra told his officers that he wanted to march ahead with this catchphrase ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’. Batra’s Jammu and Kashmir Rifles was tasked to capture Point 4875. The brave heart officer led the assault from the front and killed five enemy soldiers during the physical fight and in the process he sustained serious injuries. However, the injuries did not deter him. Captain Batra succumbed to his injuries while attempting to clear the enemy from a dominating position. Inspired by their Captain’s formidable courage, his company men marched ahead and eventually captured Point 4875 which is now called Batra Top.



Captain Batra was born on September 9, 1974 in Palampur of Himachal Pradesh. The elder twin son of Girdhari Lal Batra and Kamal Batra has an identical twin Vishal Batra and sisters. The Batra family is proud of Captain Batra’s bravery during the Indo-Pak war but feels he continues to be among them even though he is physically gone. .

Like his elder twin brother Captain Batra, Vishal Batra too wanted to join the Indian Army but he could not. Reminiscing the childhood days they spent together, Vishal says for others Vikram Batra may be a decorated officer or Shershaah, but for my mother we twin brothers were Luv and Kush and we’d call each other with these names.

24 years have passed but Vishal says the pain of losing an identical brother still lingers on. He said being a brother of a braveheart soldier, he has to put on a brave face in the world but deep down he still feels the absence of his brother.

At the same time, Vishal takes pride in the sacrifice made by his brother Captain Vikram for the country. He credited the leadership of several junior officers like Manoj Pandey (PVC), Captain Anuj Nayyar (MVC) and Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) for the victory of Indian Armed forces in the 1999 war. He said he met many people who told him that his brother Captain Vikram’s bravery was the inspiration for them in joining the Indian Army. Vishal urged the government to introduce the stories of sacrifices made by the heroes of Kargil war to inspire a new generation and instill a sense of patriotism in them about their motherland.

The soldiers who worked under the leadership of Captain Batra told me my brother made his men at ease on the battlefield. My brother would tell his company that he would act as a shield for them and he would take the first bullet, Vishal recalled his interaction with the troops from Captain Batra’s company. He said Vikram had the qualities of a true leader and never took credit for his achievements.

Vishal Batra described his recent visit to Kargil as visiting a shrine. Looking at the treacherous terrain of the mighty mountain peaks once guarded by his twin brother and other Indian soldiers during the Indo-Pak war, Vishal said he feels his braveheart brother Captain is still guarding the mighty peaks here.

