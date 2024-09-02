'The nation draw inspiration from your spirit’: Henna Sindhu lauds Preethi Pal's Paralympic heroics

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Olympian pistol shooter Heena Sindhu lauded para-athlete Preethi Pal for her historic medal winning performances at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Preethi on Monday scripted history after clinching bronze in the women's 200m T35 as she became the first Indian woman athlete to win two medals in track & field in the Paralympics or Olympics.

She clocked the personal best timing of 30.01 seconds to finish behind the Chinese duo of Xia Zhou and Guo Qianqian, who bagged gold and silver, respectively, with a timing of 28.15 seconds and 29.09 seconds.

"Heartiest congratulations to Preethi Pal for a medal winning performance at the Paris Paralympics. Despite facing innumerous challenges throughout your life, you stand tall scripting your name in history. The nation is not only proud of you but draw inspiration from your character and spirit. Keep winning and keep rising Preethi," Heena posted on X.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian sprinter won bronze in the women's 100m -T35. The 23-year-old finished third in the final with a time of 14.21 seconds, which was also her personal best.

Identical to the 200m T35 final result, China's World Record-holder Zhou Xia won gold in 13.58 seconds while her compatriot Guo Qianqian took silver in 13.74 seconds.

