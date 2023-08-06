Narrow escape for two friends as fire engulfs Greater Noida apartment

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Two friends had a narrow escape after a major fire broke out in a flat at Shree Radha Sky Garden society in Greater Noida Sunday morning.

According to the information, the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m.

The two friends, Sidharth and Mridul, live in flat number 1209 of Tower-T9 in the society.

Suddenly, due to a short-circuit, a fire broke out in the flat.

Local residents claimed that the fire safety system didn't work in time, which resulted in the fire engulfing the entire flat.

The maintenance team and concerned department were called, after which the fire was brought under control and both friends were safely rescued.

The police were also informed about the incident.

