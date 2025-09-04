Naresh Meena gets bail in Raj school tragedy protest case; HC remarks on right to protest

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted bail to Naresh Meena, who was arrested for protesting after the Jhalawar school accident in which seven children lost their lives.

Justice Ashok Kumar Jain’s bench ordered Naresh Meena’s release and made a sharp observation during the hearing, asking whether staging a peaceful sit-in protest could be treated as a crime.

Meena was arrested on July 25 while protesting outside SRG Hospital, Jhalawar, following the collapse of a portion of the Piplodi government school building.

His lawyers, Fatehram Meena and Rajneesh Gupta, argued that Naresh had merely joined an ongoing sit-in with local residents and was wrongly booked for disturbing the peace.

The following day, the hospital’s medical superintendent lodged a complaint alleging obstruction of medical services, including disruption in the movement of ambulances and ICU staff. Based on this, police re-arrested Naresh on July 26.

During Thursday’s hearing, the prosecution opposed bail, claiming Meena had a criminal background.

In reply, his counsel said that he had already been acquitted in 12 cases, while the pending ones were all politically motivated.

The government further argued that Meena was earlier granted conditional bail in the Samravata violence case.

The court, however, questioned the basis of the arrest, remarking that if mere protest or dharna is criminalised, it undermines democratic rights.

Observing that protesting peacefully cannot be equated with criminal activity, the bench allowed Meena’s bail plea.

The Jhalawar school tragedy happened on July 25, when a portion of a government school building collapsed after rain, triggering widespread outrage.

Locals and political leaders have been demanding accountability, alleging negligence in the maintenance of government school buildings. Naresh Meena’s arrest had further intensified anger, with opposition leaders calling it an attempt to suppress dissent.

Days after the incident, the Rajasthan High Court took suo motu cognisance of the tragic school building collapse, calling the incident "heart-wrenching".

