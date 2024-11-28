Namibians go to polls with renewed hope for social progress, development

Windhoek, Nov 28 (IANS) Namibians went to polling stations as the country's eighth presidential and National Assembly elections commenced, with renewed hope for improved development and social progress.

Voting began nationwide at 7 a.m., local time on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rameke Tjihaze from Karibib in the Erongo Region is a first-time voter. The 22-year-old man beamed with excitement when taking part in the southern African country's democratic process.

"The election comes at a time when young people, especially, need to vote for parties that will address the challenges we face," he said.

Meanwhile, David Shilongo, a pensioner from the Oshana Region in northern Namibia, cast his ballot for the fourth time. He was curious to see how voters would show loyalty to political parties and the rising popularity of newer parties.

Namibia is believed to have its most contested general elections in 2024, with political parties ambitious to bring changes through their manifestos to tackle pressing issues.

A total of 15 candidates are competing in the presidential elections, with 21 political parties and associations vying for 96 parliamentary seats.

Namibian Vice President and South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said that the ruling party aims to overcome various challenges, particularly youth unemployment.

The southern African country is currently grappling with a high unemployment rate of 33.4 per cent, according to Namibia Statistics Agency.

"Unemployment has a ripple effect on livelihoods and labor issues. Our focus is also to ensure that Namibians benefit from natural resources, especially with the emergence of the oil and green hydrogen industries," she said.

Panduleni Itula, leader of the Independent Patriots for Change, mentioned that their party manifesto covers economic empowerment, employment creation, business climate reform, and agricultural transformation, among other issues.

As president of the official opposition party, the Popular Democratic Movement, McHenry Venaani sought to tackle the high unemployment rate and enhance effective governance.

While various parties have promoted gender parity in the distribution of parliamentary seats, the landscape is evolving at the presidential leadership level, which is seen as a commitment to the gender equality agenda, according to political expert Marius Kudumo.

The 72-year-old veteran Nandi-Ndaitwah is contesting to become Namibia's first female president in the 2024 general elections, which can spark hopes of following in the footsteps of other African countries, such as Liberia, Malawi, and Tanzania.

Johanna Iileka, a voter in her 30s from Khomas Region, anticipated significant changes in parliament due to the forthcoming ministerial appointments. "These elections will not only mark a great achievement for the party with the female presidential candidate but also for all Namibian women," she said.

In rural Namibia, local leaders hope for impact at the grassroots level.

Joshua Seibeb, chief of the Tsoaxudaman Traditional Authority in Otjimbingwe, Erongo Region, expressed hope that the election results and the new parliament would accelerate rural development by improving basic services and addressing water shortages for citizens.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 9 p.m. across 121 constituencies.

De Wet Siluka, spokesperson for the Electoral Commission of Namibia, said that the commission has registered 1.45 million voters for the 2024 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Rebecca Patience Muyenga, a presiding officer in Rundu, Kavango East Region, stated that the voting process ran smoothly, with a good turnout.

Meanwhile, Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, who cast his ballot Wednesday morning in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, emphasized that it is a duty and privilege for every Namibian citizen to vote.

"I urge all Namibians to go out and cast their votes in a respectable and peaceful manner," he said.

