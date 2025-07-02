'Name row': Kerala HC judge to view stalled Suresh Gopi film on Saturday

Kochi, July 2 (IANS) In an interesting move, the Kerala High Court judge, hearing the case where the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised objections over the use of the name 'Janaki' in the film starring Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi, has decided to see the film on Saturday.

The film was to have been released on June 27 but with the CBFC opposing 'Janaki' in the title, it’s been held up with the censor board submitting that the current title of the film violates guidelines issued by the Central government, pursuant to Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act.

When the case came up before Justice N. Nagresh on Wednesday for the third time in the past 10 days after film production company Cosmos Entertainments had last month approached the high court alleging unreasonable delay by the CBFC in granting the censor certificate to Gopi’s film, the board, for the second time this week, sought more time to present their case.

Then the judge asked if it’s possible to see the film in the court's premises.

But the film production company said that it’s not possible, and it can be viewed only in the studio.

Hence, Justice Nagresh will see the film at 10 a.m. on Saturday and posted the case to July 5 when the orders will be put out.

At its previous hearing on Monday, the court, noting that the protagonist named Janaki is a victim of sexual assault seeking justice in court of law, orally pointed out that "she is not a rapist. If a rapist is named as Rama, Krishna, Janaki, then I can understand. At least we can appreciate that you should not name that character with God's name. Here, she is a heroine of the film, fighting for the cause of justice".

Gopi continues to maintain stoic silence, even as the producers are crying foul that time is money and they are losing money as the film was to have been released on June 27.

