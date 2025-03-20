Nagpur violence: Maha Cyber flags provocative content; Bangladeshi links detected

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cyber, a nodal agency for cybersecurity and cybercrime enforcement, has initiated action against social medical accounts spreading inflammatory content.

The Maharashtra Cyber, in coordination with the Nagpur City Cyber Police Station, has identified multiple social media accounts engaged in disseminating objectionable content in connection with the violence that erupted in Nagpur on March 17.

The cyber cell has also identified a Facebook account operated from Bangladesh, which threatened to incite large-scale riots in Nagpur, sources said on Thursday. The post is reported to have been made by a Bangladeshi who claimed it was a small incident and there will be bigger riots in future. The sources said the police have launched an investigation

“More than 140 instances of objectionable content across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube have been identified and reported. In response, notices under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 have been issued to facilitate the immediate takedown of such content. Additionally, notices under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 have been issued to uncover the real identities of the individuals operating these accounts. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading such provocative content,” said a media release issued late Wednesday night by the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department.

“The content in question is deliberately designed to hurt the sentiments of a particular religious group, incite communal unrest, and further escalate the ongoing law and order situation in the state. By exploiting deeply held beliefs, such material seeks to provoke the public, create discord, and deepen divisions within communities. Such actions not only violate legal provisions but also pose a serious threat to peace and stability,” said the department in a release.

“The Maharashtra Cyber Department remains steadfast in its commitment to identifying and prosecuting individuals who misuse digital platforms to disrupt communal harmony. Citizens are urged to exercise caution while sharing information online and to refrain from engaging with or amplifying unverified or objectionable content,” said the department.

“Dedicated to maintaining a secure and lawful digital environment, the Maharashtra Cyber Department actively monitors online platforms, including social media, to identify and take action against objectionable content that threatens public order, social harmony, or national security," said the statement.

Maharashtra Cyber’s move comes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday told the state Assembly that “Maharashtra is a stable and progressive state and is known for peace and harmony. The government will take strict action if anyone disturbs the law and order in the state.”

He assured that law and order will be maintained and make the state a 'safe and prosperous Maharashtra’.

“No one should disturb the peace in Maharashtra. If anyone tries to disturb it, he will not be spared,” he warned.

