On 'Nag Panchami', Karishma Tanna asks people to stop milk offerings to snakes

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) On the occasion of 'Nag Panchami', actress Karishma Tanna has shared a post asking people to skip the milk offerings to the snakes, as they are 'starved by charmers and forced to consume it'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karishma shared a post which has a picture of a snake and bowl of milk.

It has a tagline: "Skip the milk offerings... Contrary to popular belief, snakes don't drink milk. They are starved by charmers and forced to consume it."

"Nag Panchami" is a day of traditional worship of nagas or snakes. It is celebrated on the fifth day of bright half of lunar month of Shravana, according to the Hindu calendar.

On the work front, Karishma had made her television debut in 2001 with the one of the longest running family drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

She has then starred in shows like ‘Paalkhi’, ‘Naagin 3’, Qayamat Ki Raat’, ‘Kahi To Milenge’, ‘Manshaa’, ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, ‘Kkoi Dil Mein Hai’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Raat Hone Ko Hai’, ‘Ek Ladki Anjaani Si’, ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam’, ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi’, ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’, ‘Jeanie Aur Juju’, ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’, among others.

Karishma has also participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’, dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’, and emerged as the winner of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’. She has also featured in the legal web series ‘Guilty Minds’, which stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Varun Mitra in the lead.

The diva essayed the role of Inspector Geeta in the series ‘Hush Hush’, starring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan in the lead.She has portrayed the lead role of Jagruti Pathak in the crime series ‘Scoop’, created and directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. It features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in pivotal roles.

