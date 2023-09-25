Mystery shrouds death of two Assam youths in Nagaland

Kohima/Guwahati, Sep 25 (IANS) Bodies of two youths hailing from Assam’s Charaideo district were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nagaland’s Mon district on Monday, police said.

Sources said that the duo -- Lalit Nowholia and Utpal Tassa -- had reportedly went to the Mon district for certain business purposes on September 22, and their half-naked bodies were found in a mountainous areas with several injury marks.

It is suspected that the youths, residents of Sonari area of Charaideo district, were murdered by unidentified miscreants.

The slain youths were reportedly carrying Rs 1.80 lakh and the amount was also not found at the time of the recovery of the bodies.

Police from both Mon and Charaideo districts went to the areas and started a probe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.