'My death should be lesson against politically motivated FIRs', K'taka BJP worker's last note

Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) A BJP worker, who committed suicide on Friday after his arrest over comments on Karnataka Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna, had written in his final note that his death "should serve as a lesson against filing politically motivated FIRs".

Ponnanna currently serves as the Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

It is alleged that the BJP worker was unable to bear the humiliation following his arrest. The incident took place within the Hennur police station limits in Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Vinay Somaiah. He reportedly ended his life at the BJP party office in HBR Layout. According to the police, Somaiah had arrived at the office on Thursday night and stayed there. He posted his death note in a WhatsApp group before hanging himself.

In his note, Vinay Somaiah wrote, “My death should serve as a lesson against the filing of politically motivated FIRs. The police should apply their minds before registering complaints. Is it right to file an FIR just because one person makes a claim?”

He continued, “Please spread my message on social media and let it help end the trend of FIRs being filed against innocent people. There’s nothing I can say to my family -- I don’t know how to express it to them.”

Anticipating public reaction, he added, “People will wonder what happened after all these days since the FIR was filed. I was waiting to meet my family. I’m ending my life while cherishing the good moments with them. If possible, forgive me.”

Somaiah explicitly named Congress worker Tennera Maina in his note, holding him responsible for his death. He also mentioned the names of the Congress MLAs, A.S. Ponnanna and Manthar Gowda.

“I am Vinay Somaiah. For the past two months, I’ve been unable to control my mind. Tennera Maina, who played with my life, is directly responsible for my death. I was held responsible for a message in a WhatsApp group titled ‘Kodagu Problems and Suggestions’ -- a group I had been made admin of just five days earlier. This was done purely out of political hatred to portray me as a miscreant in society.”

He further wrote, “Tennera Maina ensured an FIR was registered and made the news go viral across Kodagu district, along with my photo. How can someone’s personal photo be used on social media without permission, especially when the allegations are unproven? Imagine the trauma my family faced seeing that.”

Somaiah claimed he had not spoken to his mother since the FIR was filed until he was granted bail. He also referred to a previous suicide allegedly linked to Tennera Maina, stating, “I am not the first person to die because of Tennera Maina. Ask him about the suicide that happened when his wife was admitted to the hospital. That case also deserves investigation, and the guilty should be punished.”

He defended himself regarding the WhatsApp group post, saying, “There was no defamatory message. Political rivals used the situation to conspire against me. Even after securing bail, the police searched for me and questioned my friends and relatives.”

Somaiah alleged police harassment and political pressure. “A constable from Madikeri told me this was being done at the behest of MLA A.S. Ponnanna. MLA Ponnanna made false claims about me to one of my friends. If I had called him, let him show the call records.”

Clarifying his role in the WhatsApp group, he said, “It’s true that I sent a message, but the objectionable content was posted by someone else. I had informed the person and even shared a screenshot. No FIR was filed against that person. So how justified is it to file an FIR against me?”

He also mentioned another Congress MLA: “Manthar Gowda spoke to me in a harsh tone after I raised concerns about the Kushalnagar government hospital. He warned me not to post anything in groups without informing him first. I have proof of the calls he made.”

Somaiah further alleged online harassment by one Harish Poovaiah. “He keeps sharing our photos in Kodava community groups, calling us miscreants. Even after a High Court stay on the FIR, how is it justified to label us miscreants? I’ve heard they’re planning to open a rowdy sheet against me. These people must be punished for justice to be served.”

In an emotional appeal to his party, he wrote, “I request the BJP family in Karnataka -- party leaders and workers -- to support my family. Even a donation of Rs 1 from each member could help secure my wife and child’s future. Please help them and do not subject my mother, wife, daughter, or family to further suffering.”

He expressed gratitude to the BJP leaders who stood by him: “I thank former MP Pratap Simha, former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, former MLA Appachu Ranjan, and others who supported me when the FIR was filed.”

The issue has now taken a political turn, with the BJP leaders strongly condemning the incident. Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other BJP leaders visited the mortuary.

Two months ago, Vinay Somaiah, a native of the Kodagu district, was arrested for allegedly posting a comment against MLA Ponnanna.

Charges were filed against him as he was the administrator of the WhatsApp group where the post appeared. Based on a complaint by Congress worker Tennera Maina, the Madikeri police registered an FIR against three individuals, including Somaiah.

He was later released on bail. According to his family, the High Court had issued a stay on the investigation. In his final message, Somaiah claimed that he had suffered humiliation and torture for no fault of his own, and the incident had deeply affected his dignity and honour.

Somaiah is survived by his parents, wife, and a child. He also worked as an operations manager in a private company.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.