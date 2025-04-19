Music director Vishal Chandrashekar tells director Hanu Raghavapudi: Your imagination will forever be my inspiration

Chennai, April 19 (IANS) Well known music director Vishal Chandrasekhar on Saturday penned an adorable birthday greeting to director Hanu Raghavapudi, in which he has said that the director's imagination, his persistence in emotion, and his vision of bringing life to every frame had and would always serve as his inspiration.

Taking to his Instagram timeline on the occasion of director's birthday, Vishal Chandrasekhar, who has made a space for himself in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, said, "Happy birthday Hanu garu! Today is a very special day for me. The musical journey with you for 12 years is a unique experience in my life."

The music director recalled the names of the films he had worked with the director in the past such as Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Sita Ramam and said, "These movies are milestones that moulded not only my life, but also my music in a new direction."

Stating that he considered it a great honour to work with the director and convey the silent emotions, heartfelt love, history, and innovation in his stories through voices, the music director said," Your imagination, your persistence in emotion and your vision of bringing life to every frame – these will forever be my inspiration."

The music director went on to sign off the birthday greeting saying, "Wishing you a very happy day. Looking forward to the many more wonderful stories you are yet to tell and wishing to cross many more milestones on this musical journey with you. Your music director,Vishal Chandrasekhar."

Although both Vishal Chandrasekhar and director Hanu Raghavapudi have colloborated on a number of films and delivered hits, the biggest hit that the duo delivered was the pan India blockbuster 'Sita Ramam', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Now, Vishal Chandrasekhar is again working with director Hanu Raghavapudi on his upcoming film, featuring actor Prabhas and newcomer Imanvi in the lead. The film, which is yet to be titled, is being tentatively referred to as #PrabhasHanu project and will be a period film.

