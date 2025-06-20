Mumbaikars want only Mahayuti flag to fly over Mumbai: Maha Minister

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Maharashtra BJP chief and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that Mumbaikars want only the BJP-Mahayuti flag to fly over Mumbai and in the upcoming BMC elections, they will seal it with their verdict.

In sharp response to Thackeray’s outburst against the BJP and the Mahayuti at a rally on Thursday on the occasion of the party’s anniversary, Bawankule said that his speech was nothing but the "frustration of someone spewing helplessness out of fear of defeat".

"When public support wanes, the shouting increases. That’s exactly what he did. While claiming “Shiv Sena hasn’t ended”, you’ve not only lost the ‘Sena’ yourself, but by abandoning the two pillars of ‘Shiv’ and ‘Hindutva’, Uddhavji, you’ve bowed at Sonia’s feet. It’s easy to make personal allegations against respected Modiji, Amitbhai, and Devendraji, but when these leaders were touring across the country and state, Uddhavji was delivering online speeches from Matoshree. The people of Maharashtra have seen this,” said Bawankule.

“Those who say 'Mumbai is ours' should first explain what they’ve done for the Marathi people in Mumbai. Even when in power at the municipal corporation, did they do anything for the slums, water schemes, education, or healthcare?” the minister asked, referring to Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s inaction during its over two-decade rule in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

“Mumbaikars know that the Coastal Road, Metro, Cluster Redevelopment, and Slum Rehabilitation schemes happened because of Devendraji’s initiatives. Keep shouting that Mumbai is yours, but if development, safety, and dignity are desired, Mumbaikars want only the BJP-Mahayuti flag to fly over Mumbai,” he claimed.

He took a dig at Thackeray, saying, “Uddhavji, keep spewing venom like this, keep mocking and taunting. Your future life will be spent in this. Public service and welfare require passion in the heart, which you lack. The people of Maharashtra have already realised this. Now, in the upcoming elections, the public will seal it with their verdict.”

Thackeray in his speech on Thursday targeted the BJP and alleged that it was trying to prevent the Marathi Manoos from coming together in Mumbai. He accused the BJP of imposing Hindi in schools for Classes 1 to 5. He also took a swipe at the prime minister, saying the "country needs a prime minister, and Modi was just the BJP’s PM".

