Mumbai-Thane 'missing link': L&T to build Dahisar-Bhayander road project for Rs 1,981 crore

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) In a major development for Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has awarded the tender for constructing the Dahisar-Bhayander Elevated Link Road project to the lowest bidder, Larsen & Toubro, an official said here on Tuesday.

The L&T will build the DBLR at a cost of Rs 1,981 crore within 42 months and it will be the final link of the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road Project which will be implemented in four years.

Announcing the project details, BMC Commissioner I.S. Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner P. Velarasu said it will provide a better and faster alternative to cover the distance in just 10 minutes without hassles on a signal-free road along a bridge and two inter-changes.

The BMC heads added that after completing the BMC’s project, the L&T will also be responsible for its maintenance for three years. The project includes a 5-km-long, 8-lane, 45 metre wide bridge, linking Dahisar (Mumbai) with Bhayander (Thane), with 1.5 km falling under the BMC and 3.5 km under the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Though the BMC will implement this important infrastructure project, it will reimburse the MBMC expenses on it through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Presently, only rail connectivity is available from the western suburbs between Dahisar suburb and Bhayander town. Now, a steel bridge will come up in the Dahisar Bay area, and another 350 pillars will support the 5 km of elevated cement-concrete road, with two interchanges at both ends.

It is estimated that around 75,000 vehicles will use the DBLR, with immense savings in fuel and time – currently it takes around 90-120 minutes to cover the distance via Western Express Highway, said an official.

The official added that this project would help ease the congestion on the highway and the suburban trains between Borivali-Bhayander as commuters can use the DBLR, and gain quicker access to other towns in Thane and Palghar.

In addition to this 'missing link', there will be the options of the Mumbai Coastal Road, the proposed extension of the Sea Link upto Virar, and the network of Metro Rails being extended from Mumbai to Mira Road-Bhayander towns, for the commuters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.