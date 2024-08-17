MUDA case: Karnataka Guv gives consent for prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (IANS) In a major development, Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot gave sanction for prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday in connection with the irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The development is a major setback for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Governor's Secretariat released an official order in this regard on behalf of Governor Gehlot.

R Prabhushankar, Special Secretary to the Governor issued an order in this regard on Saturday.

"As directed by the Hon'ble Governor, I am enclosing herewith, the copy of the decision of the Competent Authority on the request of sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah, under Section 17 of the Prevention of the Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences mentioned in the petitions," the order stated.

Social activists Pradeep Kumar SP, TJ Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna had filed petitions against CM Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged MUDA land scam.

They had claimed that CM Siddaramaiah had misused his office to create fraudulent documents over 3.17 acres of land near Mysuru city and got 14 sites allotted from the MUDA in the name of his wife.

CM Siddaramaiah had refuted the allegations and maintained that the Congress government would fight politically and legally if the permission for prosecution against him in the case was granted by the Governor.

The Karnataka Cabinet had also taken a decision and advised the Governor to reject the petitions against CM Siddaramaiah and not to accord sanction for prosecution.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.