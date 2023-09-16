MP Tejasvi Surya to felicitate gold medal-winning Indian women's blind cricket team

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS) Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South and National President for BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya will felicitate the Indian women’s blind cricket team on the sidelines of the Modi Cricket Cup tournament, here on Saturday.

The Indian women’s team scripted history on August 26 by securing the gold medal at the IBSF (International Blind Sports Federation) World Games. They defeated Australia in the final by nine wickets in Birmingham.

Three of the players hail from Karnataka and will be present during the inauguration of the Modi Tennis Ball Cricket Cup being held in Bengaluru South.

Surya, along with MLAs R Ashoka, Ravi Subramanya, Satish Reddy, Uday Garudachar and Ramamurthy, will pay tributes to their medal winning triumph on Saturday.

"The achievement of the Indian team, beating Australia in the final to claim the Gold Medal in the IBSF World Games, is an inspiration to all Indians. On the occasion of the Prime Minister's Birthday, we honour this distinguished group and also request them to symbolically kickstart the Modi Cricket Cup 2023 in Bengaluru South," stated Tejasvi Surya.

On the same occasion, the Modi Cricket Cup 2023, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement, will be inaugurated. The tournament aims to bring together the spirit of cricket enthusiasts in Bengaluru from all age groups to celebrate their favourite sport. Registrations for the event being free, 64 teams and over 850 players participating, it promises two days filled with thrilling cricket action.

The tournament is scheduled to be held across three separate venues, namely Shalini Grounds, MES Ground, and VET Grounds, all of which are located in Jayanagar. The finale will be held around 4 pm on Sunday, just a few hours before the results of the Asia Cup 2023 finals are revealed.

“The cricket buzz in Bengaluru is unmatched. What better way to celebrate our favorite sport than A Double Header Sunday, featuring the Modi Cricket Cup 2023 Finale and the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 Finals,” Surya added.

