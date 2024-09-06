MP: Teacher arrested for molesting girl students in Anuppur

Bhopal, 6 (IANS) A teacher was arrested for molesting girl students in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing the accused teacher cutting the girl student’s hair forcefully.

In the viral video, someone is heard asking the accused teacher - who was identified as Vishal Namdev - to leave the girl. However, the teacher is heard saying, “You can’t do anything against me.”

In the video, the student is seen crying and begging the teacher not to cut her hair.

Police said that Namdev was under the influence of alcohol when he was in the school.

The matter was brought to the attention of Shakuntala Singh, head of the teachers. Upon enquiring about the incident, she learnt that Naamdev molested nearly half a dozen students.

Police said that subsequently, she took the students to Ramnagar police station and lodged a complaint against Namdev.

Shakuntala Singh told the police that the incident occurred between August 20 and August 23 when she was out to attend a teacher training programme.

Anuppur Superintendent of Police (SP) Moti-ur-Rehman said that a case was registered against Namdeo under the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

“Namdeo was arrested and his mobile phone was confiscated for further investigation. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” Rehman added.

