MP Police to keep close watch on those involved in crime against women

Bhopal, Sep 28 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Police has decided to keep a close watch on those involved in crime against women, especially those having criminal backgrounds.

A decision in this regard was taken in the wake of increasing crime against women in both rural and urban parts of the state for the past few months.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena has directed all senior cops to take prompt action against the person involved in the crime against women and ensure that they would get punished by the courts.

DGP Sudhir Saxena has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) to prepare a list of people involved in crime against women in the past 10 years.

"All SPs have been asked to find out people involved in crime against women for the last several years. Many of them would be out on bail or out of the district, but they will be under tight scrutiny of the Police," the head of the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of MP police told IANS.

During the meeting held on Friday, DGP Saxena also directed senior cops, including Police Commissioners of Bhopal and Indore to ensure that the Supreme Court's guidelines regarding the safety and security of children are adhered to by all schools in the state.

"Police Commissioners of Bhopal and Indore as well as all SPs have been directed to conduct meetings with district administration and all other concerned departments in view of the security of children at school," Sharma said.

"The local area police will identify the black spots under the particular jurisdiction area and will send their recommendations for installation of CCTV cameras," Sharma added.

Recently, a minor was raped and murdered by her teacher in Bhopal and her body was recovered from a water tank of the neighbouring flat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.